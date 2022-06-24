The Supreme Court returned decisions about abortions to the states after 49-years of federal judicial tyranny. As a result, several states have “trigger laws” that will go into effect.

For example, Missouri is now officially abortion-free.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has issued an opinion triggering Missouri's anti-abortion law. Abortion is now illegal in Missouri. — Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) June 24, 2022

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Tweeted:

Following the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion with our AG opinion signed moments ago. This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Following the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion with our AG opinion signed moments ago. This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life. pic.twitter.com/Jphy72R4rq — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) June 24, 2022

According to WaPo, 13 states have Roe v Wade trigger laws:

Without the landmark precedent in place, the national abortion landscape will change quickly. First, 13 states with “trigger bans,” designed to take effect as soon as Roe is overturned, will ban abortion within 30 days. Several other states where recent antiabortion legislation has been blocked by the courts are expected to act next, with lawmakers moving to activate their dormant legislation. A handful of states also have pre-Roe abortion bans that could be brought back to life.

It’s important to remind people that overturning Roe v Wade does NOT ban abortions. It simply returns the decision to the states. Abortions will be EXPANDING in many blue states as a result.