Lila Rose, a pro-life activist and president of Live Action, said this is the most coordinated and aggressive domestic terrorism in our nation today. This is the most coordinated & aggressive domestic terrorism in our nation today. All because extremists are angry that they may not get to kill children in the womb, on demand, without limit. Yet there is virtual silence from @JoeBiden , @SpeakerPelosi & most media groups. Why? — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 23, 2022 Earlier this month Catholic News Agency said the DHS was […]

The Department of Homeland Security is now warning Catholic churches and pro-life pregnancy centers to be prepared for a “night of rage” by pro-abortion terrorist groups if Roe v Wade gets overturned by the Supreme Court. BREAKING: The Department of Homeland Security is communicating with Catholic Churches and pregnancy centers, telling them to be prepared for a “Night of Rage” by pro-abortion groups pledging “extreme violence” the night of the Dobbs decision. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 23, 2022 TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Votes 65-33 to Approve Gun Control Legislation and Red Flag Laws – Here are the 15 Republicans Including Mitch McConnell Who Caved and Voted with Democrats

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

