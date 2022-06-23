Everything Tucker Carlson said in his monologue last night was correct. We have a Uniparty system in and outside of Washington DC in which the Republican Party does nothing to stand against the Biden regime’s policies. Sure, they may object on small issues, but as Carlson noted, they are all in on the big ones.

Watch:

It’s conspicuous that he did not mention Donald Trump. The reason is obvious. He’s not in Washington DC. He’s not leading a state. He’s a private citizen, and while he can still rail against the Biden regime, he cannot do anything to stop the Biden regime’s agenda. Those who are currently in office have that ability, yet so few are doing anything to stop it. Mitch McConnell is all-in, as he proved with his rallying of support for gun control. Republican governors are bowing to woke mobs, climate change maniacs, and big government promoters on a regular basis.

The only Republican worth noting by Carlson as doing anything of substance to oppose the Biden regime is Ron DeSantis.

According to The Conservative Treehouse:

The UniParty agenda, the origin of the crap that we see surface in a toxically corrupt federal government, starts IN YOUR STATE.

The UniParty is an outcome of the private organizations that run the political parties known as the RNC and DNC. This is where almost all voters and political followers get lost. The Republican and Democrat parties are not affiliated with any construct of the United States government. They are private entities, private clubs, that can establish any set of rules and regulations for the people within the club/party. That’s where the origin of the feces begins.

The club can accept or deny membership for any person who wants to run for political office. The RNC and DNC clubs essentially select the politicians. There is nothing within this process that is even remotely democratic, representative or even visible in the framework of the U.S. constitution.

Private corporations known as the RNC and DNC run the professional political apparatus, and from that origination all of the corruption in the body politic -as outlined in the visible UniParty agenda- surfaces. Two clubs, both funded by Wall Street power brokers, globalists and ultra-rich mega-donors, select the members who will represent their interests in Washington DC. That’s the root of the issue.

It’s discouraging to know going into a “red wave” midterm that with people like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy in charge, very little is going to change. The only people who don’t seem to have a voice in DC are average American citizens.