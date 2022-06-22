Vernon Jones speaks to a million Trump supporters at the Ellipse on January 6th In 2016 Donald Trump won the state of Georgia 50.4% to 45.3% .
Republicans won the state in every presidential election since 1992 when Bill Clinton took the state thanks to Ross Perot.
In 2020, President increased his votes in the state by 372,000 votes.
Joe Biden, who did not campaign, won 596,000 more votes than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.
It was an amazing result for a candidate who did not campaign in the state and when he did he could only fill about 10 circles. We now know that ballot traffickers pushed Joe Biden over the top with tens of thousands of illegal votes in 2020.But that doesn’t explain 2022.Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who could not win his own district as a representative to the state convention, surprisingly won his primary two weeks ago over a popular Republican with 52% of the vote. Raffensperger was polling around 25%. Raffensperger is also a committed Never-Trumper who was caught lying about a […]
