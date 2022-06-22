Last Updated on June 22, 2022 Andrew Gillum, a Democrat who narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis in Florida’s 2018 gubernatorial election, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and wire fraud charges. Gillum, 42, has denied the allegations and said there is a “target on my back.”
Federal prosecutors allege that from 2016-19, Gillum and Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, conspired to commit wire fraud by illegally soliciting and getting funds from various people by making “false and fraudulent promises” that the money would be used for a “legitimate purpose.”
According to court documents, Lettman-Hicks then fraudulently disguised the funds as payroll payments “to Gillum for his personal use.”
Gillum and Lettman-Hicks have been charged with 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum was also charged with making false statements to FBI agents and could be forcing more than 40 years in federal prison if convicted.
“I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people. Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political,” Andrew Gillum wrote in a statement shortly after the indictment.
"Throughout my career I have
