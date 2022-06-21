Those of us who have started following conspiracy theories more closely are likely aware that North Korea has been the quiet testing ground for bioweapons releases for years, perhaps decades. Their relationship with the Chinese Communist Party combined with their penchant for keeping the rest of the world completely in the dark about what happens in the country make them perfect for trial runs of new diseases before release.

A new report from End Times Headlines is concerning:

North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday.

At least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an “acute enteric epidemic” have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far. Enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract and South Korean officials say it may be cholera or typhoid.

The new outbreak, first reported on Thursday, puts further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and a wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday state news agency KCNA detailed prevention efforts, including quarantines, “intensive screening for all residents,” and special treatment and monitoring of vulnerable people such as children and the elderly.

A national “Rapid Diagnosis and Treatment Team” is working with local health officials, and measures are being taken to ensure that farming is not disrupted in the key agricultural area, KCNA said.

The concerning part isn’t the disease itself, which seems mild to moderate. The concern is that we’re hearing about it at all. By no means am I ready to ring any alarm bells, but this is definitely worth monitoring because the next bioweapon plandemic will likely have two traits. First, it won’t first be detected in China. They’ve already taken a hit for Covid despite the World Health Organization (aka CCP puppets) trying to shift blame away from them. Second, it will likely be gastrointestinal to coincide with the food shortages they’re manufacturing.

It’s rare for news like this to come out so easily from North Korea. Again, this isn’t the time to get alarmed but it’s a story to watch closely in the days and weeks ahead.