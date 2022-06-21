The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that refusing tuition assistance to students attending religious schools when it is offered to secular private schools is unconstitutional.
Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion in the 6-3 ruling – consistent with the conservative-liberal composition of the high court.
Justices Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor casted the dissenting votes.
In the case, Carson v. Makin, Maine’s department of education had instituted a policy that would pay tuition to some students who attend private schools if their district did not offer a public school.
Among the requirements, the department demanded that the school must be “nonsectarian in accordance with the First Amendment.”
However, the court determined that the requirement in fact “violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.””Regardless of how the benefit and restriction are described, the program operates to identify and exclude otherwise eligible schools on the basis of their religious exercise,” Roberts wrote in his opinion.The Court still has 13 decisions to issue before the end of the term. More decisions will be released on Thursday.
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Getting paid every month online from home extra than $18k with the aid of doing an easy paintings like replica and paste on-line from home. I actually have made $18745 final month from this home primarily based online paintings in my element time most effective. ‘a103 Awesome paintings and clean to earn like by no means earlier than. Want to sign up for this and makes extra bucks from home then comply with information on
the given website….. http://goforcash24.blogspot.com