It’s no secret Gretchen Whitmer is a corrupt, moronic governor who outshines the idiocy of most other Democrats across the country. Earlier, she played like Ultra-Woke Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by referring to women as “menstruating people.”

For the record, she’s a woman even if she doesn’t know what one is.

According to Fox News:

Whitmer made the comments after being asked a question about a proposed amendment to the Michigan state constitution protecting access to abortion for its citizens should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

The proposal’s initiative is being led by a group called Reproductive Freedom For All, and it will only appear on the ballot if a minimum number of petition signatures required by state law are obtained and certified by the board of state canvassers by July 11.

“What should we expect — this is a scary one —what should we expect if the reproductive freedom proposal fails? Are you able to protect reproductive rights without that proposal passing if Roe v. Wade fails? What can voters do to help preserve our freedom of choice?” asked Erica Peresman, the Michigan Democratic Party’s voter protection director.

“So we saw where we thought Dobbs was going to be headed, and this was prior to the draft opinion coming out publicly,” Whitmer responded. “So we looked at all the tools that I have as governor and determined a couple of unique things I can do.”

“Number one: I have the constitutional ability to bring a lawsuit to protect constitutional rights of people of Michigan. So I brought a lawsuit on behalf of all the menstruating people in Michigan — 2.2 million. And another tool I have is to go straight to our state Supreme Court,” she added.

Whitmer’s comments appeared to be an attempt to further use of language many have criticized as “woke,” such as when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was sharply criticized for referring to a woman as a “menstruating person” last year.

This is the type of leftist lunacy that should drive sane Democrat voters to the brink of being red-pilled. A woman is a woman is a woman is a woman. No radical shift in language changes what has been commonly known for millennia.