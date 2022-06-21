Republican Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens was flagged by Big Tech for his “RINO-hunting” campaign video.

Twitter left the video up for the “public’s interest” while Facebook removed it “for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.”

The former Missouri governor identifies himself as a Navy SEAL who is hunting for Republicans In Name Only.

WATCH THE AD BELOW: “We are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left,” Greitens tweeted along with the video.

Southern Baptist Leader Says Christians Who Support Trump Are 'Political Whores' "Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There's no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn't expire until we save our country," he said in the ad. We are sick and tired of the Republicans in Name Only surrendering to Joe Biden & the radical Left.Order your RINO Hunting Permit today! pic.twitter.com/XLMdJnAzSK — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 20, 2022 After the Washington Post covered his video, he tweeted, "Thank you to @washingtonpost for hosting our video on their website!" Thank you to @washingtonpost for hosting our video on