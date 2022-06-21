What made America so great for so long was that here, unlike in the oppressed states of Eastern Europe, bureaucratic nightmare states of Western Europe, despotic regimes of the East in past and present, or corrupt oligarchies of South America, all of which stifle innovation and creation, here people were free to do what they saw fit.

Businesses could be created or closed as necessary, industry thrived under the watchful eye but light hand of government, low taxes propelled the economy forward, and the ruthless but fair free market was prized over the comforting but inefficient and ineffective arms of a tyrannical bureaucracy.

That was the America of the Gilded Age, the America of the Founding, the America that Reagan reinvigorated to some degree, and the America that Trump worked his hardest to recreate.

Unfortunately, thanks to our continual drift toward bureaucracy and technocracy, as Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton pointed out in a recent monologue, mercilessly tearing into the technocracy and its effects, saying:

“That’s the number one rule of government by ‘expert idiot.’ No one is ever held accountable , however much they screw up. Which of course we see in the absolute crowning glory of the expert idiot’s takeover […]