A group of doctors have filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services over what they claim is an “unlawful” prohibition on the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Attorneys for Drs. Robert L. Apter, Mary Talley Bowden, and Paul E. Marik argued in a June 2 court filing that the FDA did not have the authority to direct public health professionals and patients to stop using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. Their lawsuit against HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf accuses the government of illegally banning an approved drug from “off-label” use.

“The FDA also can not advise whether a patient should take an approved drug for a particular purpose. Those decisions fall within the scope of the doctor-patient relationship,” the complaint states. “Attempts by the FDA to influence or intervene in the doctor-patient relationship amount to interference with the practice of medicine, the regulation of which is — and always has been — reserved to states.”

The lawsuit cites numerous examples of what the doctors call “formal, unequivocal, and conclusory actions” by the FDA to “prohibit or otherwise interfere with the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.”

