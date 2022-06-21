A group of doctors have filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services over what they claim is an “unlawful” prohibition on the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Attorneys for Drs. Robert L. Apter, Mary Talley Bowden, and Paul E. Marik argued in a June 2 court filing that the FDA did not have the authority to direct public health professionals and patients to stop using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. Their lawsuit against HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf accuses the government of illegally banning an approved drug from “off-label” use.
“The FDA also can not advise whether a patient should take an approved drug for a particular purpose. Those decisions fall within the scope of the doctor-patient relationship,” the complaint states. “Attempts by the FDA to influence or intervene in the doctor-patient relationship amount to interference with the practice of medicine, the regulation of which is — and always has been — reserved to states.”
The lawsuit cites numerous examples of what the doctors call “formal, unequivocal, and conclusory actions” by the FDA to “prohibit or otherwise interfere with the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.”
Examples […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker