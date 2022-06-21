Some very good reporting here from local journalists with KVUE and the Austin-American Statesman. Local journalists were able to view CCTV video from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, showing heavily armed police were in the building with at least one ballistic shield only 19 minutes after the school shooter entered the building.

In a very disturbing update to the story. KVUE has outlined a new timeline with the details from the CCTV system, showing the police had all the resources they needed to deal with the shooter, yet they stood down for an additional 58 minutes and waited. The local media broadcast is below. Senior KVUE Reporter Tony Plohetski discusses the details of surveillance footage taken at Robb Elementary. WATCH: UVALDE, Texas — On Monday, KVUE and its news partners at the Austin American-Statesman exclusively obtained surveillance footage from inside Robb Elementary School on the day of the May 24 shooting.

The footage shows that multiple officers were inside the building with rifles and at least one ballistic shield, 19 minutes after the gunman arrived. They didn’t enter the classroom the shooter was inside for nearly another hour. (read more) How could they not enter the classroom […]