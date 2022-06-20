DC Police say the incident started at a musical event that did not have any proper permits. The event was associated with Moechella and drew several hundred attendees via social media.

Once officers shut down the event, several people were injured after being trampled as they tried to run from the area. Shortly after that incident, several individuals were shot. Four people were shot, including a police officer, were shot. The juvenile victim was killed.

“None of our officers fired shots,” the police chief told reporters. UPDATE 10:35 pm:

Police say the concert organizers did not have permits. UPDATE 10:26 pm:

Eyewitness video shows people dancing, twerking and then chaos. Watch below: #Breaking #Urgent #Moechella ������More video of the shooting that occurred in Washington DC at the Moechella concert- a free concert celebrating the culture of DC.1 dead, at least 7 injuries.Police are still searching for the shooter. pic.twitter.com/iEDtwSXJiB — Royal Intel � (@RoyalIntel_) June 20, 2022 UPDATE 10:20 pm: The shooting happened a festival called Moechella, an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.” DEVELOPING: There’s been a mass shooting in […]