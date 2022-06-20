On Saturday morning, The Times of London ran with a bombshell scoop by veteran reporter Simon Walters, entitled “Johnson tried to give Carrie top Foreign Office job during affair”. A photograph of The Times from Saturday morning. Click to enlarge. The story alleged that during their extra-marital, undisputed affair, Boris Johnson (then Foreign Secretary) attempted to give his lover, Carrie, a six-figure job in the same Foreign and Commonwealth Office that he ran, the U.S. equivalent of the State Department. The ‘Chief of Staff’ role would have come with significant access to sensitive government information, as well as the ability to set policy at a high-level. The move was vetoed by staff who were aware of the pair’s affair, and how it might compromise one of the most senior diplomats in […]

The wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Carrie (neé Symonds), faces further scandal after allegedly demanding negative press stories about her and her husband were removed from British newspapers and their websites. The news comes at one of the worst periods for Johnson’s government, with immigration soaring and a recent “no confidence” vote in the Prime Minister which yielded a worse result than his deposed predecessor Theresa May.

