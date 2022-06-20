While appearing with Martha Raddatz on CNN, a second home for Schiff since the early days of the Trump administration, the California congressman asserted that he “has evidence” that the former president actively participated in a January 6th scheme to produce fake electors. Rep. Adam Schiff tells Dana Bash that he “has evidence” of Trump’s involvement on January 6th, but he can’t reveal it because he doesn’t “want to get ahead of the hearing.” pic.twitter.com/mAcVL6LW5R — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 19, 2022 There are several things to consider here, not the least of which is whether anything Schiff is talking about is even illegal. Obviously, there’s a long history of politicians challenging elections in the United States. After all, two current members of the January 6th committee challenged the certification of the 2004 and 2016 elections, respectively. In this case, there was talk of producing an “alternate” slate of electors […]

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta Adam Schiff is back on cable news proclaiming damning evidence against Donald Trump . This time, it’s not about now-debunked Russian collusion. Rather, it’s about January 6th and the idea that the former president was part of a conspiracy to illegally attempt to overturn the election.

