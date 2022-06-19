AP Photo/LM Otero Pride is upon us, the whole culture over. And as the Rainbow’s rays fall on societal facets, medicine isn’t left uncolored.

Take, for instance, a new course at New York University.

According to a June 2nd announcement , NYU’s nursing school has launched an “LGBTQ+ health course.” NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing has created a new elective course focused on LGBTQ+ health to better prepare nursing students to provide culturally affirming and inclusive care to this population. Clinical Assistant Professor Jeff Day — the addition’s developer and teacher — hailed a meeting of demand: “It is rare for nursing schools to offer coursework dedicated to the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals, despite the unique issues they face and growing interest from students. Our goal is to empower new nurses to provide care for people across sexual orientations and gender expressions that promotes health and improves patient outcomes.” How might the course cause different outcomes than has an approach unconcerned with sexual preference or self-perception? Perhaps the answer regards destigmatization: LGBTQ+ individuals face barriers to healthcare, including stigma and discrimination, as well as longstanding health disparities—for instance, an increased risk for substance use, suicide, and sexually transmitted […]