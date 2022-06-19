Ditch the ads on Revolver and Subscribe to ad-free… just $5 per month or $49 per year…

If the Regime’s broader purpose in hyping the so-called January 6 “insurrection” is to cast all Trump supporters as de facto domestic terrorists, its more urgent and immediate purpose is to kneecap the political prospects of Trump and his allies as the 2024 elections approach.

That the overhyped January 6 Committee hearings turned out to be a major ratings flop may not therefore ultimately matter, depending on the Committee’s success in pressuring its audience of one, Attorney General Merrick Garland, to pursue criminal charges against the former President. Garland himself took the ominous step of noting that he is watching the hearings and he can “assure us that all of the January 6 prosecutors are watching all the hearings as well.” Attorney General Merrick Garland on #January6thHearings : “I am watching and I will be watching all of the hearings…and I can assure you that the January 6th prosecutors are watching all the hearings as well.” pic.twitter.com/Oi4AhYvrAX — CSPAN (@cspan) June 13, 2022 We’ve gotten a taste of this in […]