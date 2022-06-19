Wishful thinking? Predictive programming? Corporate media stupidity? All of the above?
ABC News posted a Tweet recently that came out leftfield with a prediction that even the most optimistic Democrat would find laughable. They deleted it, but not before some people took notice. The Tweet read:
Democrats are going to hold onto the House after November’s midterm elections. They will pick up as many as four seats in the Senate, expanding their majority and overcoming internal dissent that has helped stifle their agenda.
Hi @ABC! Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/3v543vUKBv
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 18, 2022
The Tweet pointed to an article that appears to have been heavily edited. Was it dropped prematurely by an overly ambitious intern over the weekend? If so, and if it has been edited, they kept the opening that seems more like a statement of news rather than a predictions. Moreover, it’s not attributed, and while the article appears to link it to Joe Biden’s, there are no indications he ever said it.
There are so many questions, but none are bigger than why they’re sending out this message in the first place. It’s no secret corporate media is going to do everything in their power to help Democrats salvage their bleak midterm election fortunes. It’s also not a secret that one way they do this is through gaslighting. Are they already trying to make us think we’re crazy for believing they’re going to get shellacked in November?
In the coming weeks, we’re going to see more attempts at narrative shifting by Democrats and their corporate media puppets. The J6 show is just the beginning. Whatever they can do to distract the nation from the suffering the Democrats are causing is worthy news to them even if it’s irrelevant to most Americans.
Never underestimate the ability of millions of Americans to be easily manipulated. Considering there are still many who believe Joe Biden got 81 million votes in 2020, we cannot take a red wave for granted.
