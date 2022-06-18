Shocking footage shows the moment a gas thief suspect caught on fire as he was allegedly attempting to drill a hole in a truck’s fuel tank outside a Salt Lake City small business.

The incident occurred June 11 before 10:00 a.m. in front of the Summit Fire and Protection building, KSL TV reported . The company’s truck already had its fuel tank siphoned and catalytic converter stolen before the suspect arrived. It is unknown if the same thief was part of the previous fuel theft from the truck.

Surveillance video captured the suspect underneath the vehicle while another alleged accomplice sat nearby in a white pickup truck.

After the man’s shirt caught on fire, he frantically came out from underneath the truck to stop, drop, and roll, the video shows. After the fire appeared to be put out, the alleged accomplice drove up beside the suspect, who hopped in, and the pair drove away.

Travis Mills, who is a branch manager of Summit Fire and Protection, told KSL TV that as the thief’s attempts to siphon the gas failed, he attempted to “drill the gas tank,” which caused him to catch fire.

“The reason why he’s fleeing is that, if there were more gas […]