Source: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
For someone who often boasts about being a climate fighter, former President Obama has done little, in fact he has done just the opposite, of combatting the so-called problem of “global warming.”
Obama has been approved to install three massive propane tanks totaling 2,500 gallons, despite pushing for Democrat-backed green initiatives.
The $75,000 propane tank will sit on Obama’s swanky Martha’s Vineyard property along the “rising” seashore.
The office of the select board of Edgartown, Massachusetts told The Daily Caller that the tanks will be used for “residential purposes,” saying they were shocked at the size of the tanks.
Solar panels and windmills would have made more sense for someone who is highly concerned about the importance of combatting climate change, yet Obama is still set to install the underground tanks.During Obama’s time in office, he hypocritically advocated for limiting the use of fossil fuel emissions, claiming that “enough has not been done.”“No challenge poses a greater threat to our children, our planet, and future generations than climate change,” a memo from his office read, adding “that’s why under President Obama’s leadership, the United States has done more to combat climate change than ever before, while growing the economy.”Meanwhile, […]
Read the whole story at townhall.com
