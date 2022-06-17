A Floridian woman who found Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley’s private diary discarded in a half-way house in Palm Beach is being investigated by the FBI for selling the material.
The diary contains some shocking content including Ashley revealing how she used to take showers with her father, the senator, Joe Biden as a little girl which she speculates could have resulted in her sex addiction:
“I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate ),” she wrote in a January 2019 entry.
Ashley, 41, has struggled with drug addiction in the past, and after spending time in rehab, she briefly stayed at a half-way house in Palm Beach before moving back to Philadelphia in June 2020.
The diary was found by Aimee Harris, 39, who was also staying at the hostel after coming out of rehab. She had found the diary under the mattress of the bed Ashley Biden had occupied before she left.
The mom-of-two sold the diary to Republican organization Project Veritas for $40,000. Because she didn’t steal the diary, Harris is not being accused of theft, but sources say “it’s her selling of the property that could be considered a crime. And […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
