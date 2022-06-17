In all my years in advertising before coming over to the world of politics, I never worked with very many companies who were newsworthy. Now that we have MyPillow as a sponsor, is seems like every other week there’s a story about them and their patriotic founder, Mike Lindell.

Today is no exception. Retain giant Walmart recently dumped MyPillow, removing a lucrative and ubiquitous source of sales for the company. According to biased report from “news” outlet The Hill:

Walmart said it pulled MyPillow products from its stores as the pillow company’s founder and CEO Mike Lindell continues to falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Trump.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the products’ removal after Lindell posted a series of live videos on his Facebook page in which he talked about the decision in interviews with conservative podcasters.

“While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com,” a Walmart spokesperson told The Hill.

In a livestream Lindell posted on Thursday of him speaking with Steve Bannon for an episode of “Bannon’s War Room,” the MyPillow CEO said the removal would be a “$10 million hit” to his company.

