Let’s call this exactly what it is: Pure evil. Following the recommendations of a Big-Pharma-controlled panel of “doctors” who unanimously voted to approve jabbing young children with the unsafe and completely ineffective Covid-19 “vaccines,” the FDA has approved the shots for any American over 6-months old.

Lest we forget the risk Covid poses to children is infinitesimal. It is far-less deadly to unjabbed children than Influenza. Moreover, evidence continues to mount that the jabs do not provide anywhere near the protection that government, Big Pharma, and their media puppets claim. This makes absolutely zero sense from a medical perspective, but makes perfect sense from the perspective of globalist elites like Bill Gates and Barack Obama who want to see every man, woman, and child on earth injected.

According to Independent Sentinel:

The Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old on Friday. It enables shots for 20 million babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still sign off before kids under age 5 can start getting vaccinated. That could happen within days.

“Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines. And can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement announcing the move.

The FDA’s decision comes after unanimous votes of support out of a daylong meeting Wednesday. The meeting included the regulator’s outside advisers, and the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The bureaucrats weighed submissions from Moderna as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

There are no long-term studies obviously.

As we covered yesterday, 49 of 50 states have already pre-ordered the baby jabs. Only Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis have rightly held off. Now, we’re just waiting on the CDC’s recommendations. According to End Times Headlines:

There’s one step left: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use vaccines and its vaccine advisers are set to discuss the shots Friday and vote on Saturday. A final signoff would come from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Techno Fog predicted this is exactly what would happen:

Pfizer and Moderna are back at it, pleading with the FDA for an expansion of their Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna is requesting an EUA for (1) kids aged 6 through 17; and (2) kids aged 6 months through 5. Pfizer is asking for an EUA to include the administration of its vaccine for kids aged 6 months through 4 years. (Dr. Anthony Fauci has been promoting these vaccines for children since last year.)

Prediction: the FDA will approve these EUAs for COVID-19 vaccines these kids don’t need. (Update: On June 15, 2022, FDA advisors recommended the Moderna vaccine be approved for kids aged 6 months – 5 years, and the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 6 months through 4 years.)

For reference, this is the same FDA that granted an EUA to the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11 while admitting it didn’t know the long-term risks – or short-term risks – of that vaccine. In fact, one of the FDA voting members justified his vote by stating: “We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it.”

This is clearly a move to not only spread the injections to the youngest among us, but to keep uninformed or misguided parents clamoring for ways to protect themselves. Never have we seen this sort of mass selfishness, but such is the state of society today. Considering Covid poses virtually zero risk of death to children, parents getting their kids jabbed must be doing so in order to keep themselves from contracting the disease. It’s despicable.

As I’ve said many times, we’re not fighting against science. We’re fighting FOR science against a series of agendas. Whether it’s Big Pharma’s greed, politicians’ power, or the globalist elites’ push for The Great Reset, the powers arrayed against us are strong. Stay frosty and keep fighting the good fight by spreading the truth.