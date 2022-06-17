Check it out � Here’s some specs on this bad boy from NPR : Beijing launched a new-generation aircraft carrier Friday, the first such ship to be both designed and built in China , in a milestone as it seeks to extend the range and power of its navy.

The Type 003 carrier christened Fujian left its drydock at a shipyard outside Shanghai in the morning and tied up at a nearby pier, state media reports said. That’s right. China now has the capacity to totally design and build their own aircraft carriers without outside countries. Equipped with the latest weaponry and aircraft-launch technology, the Type 003 ship’s capabilities are thought to rival those of Western carriers, as Beijing seeks to turn its navy, already the world’s largest , into a multi-carrier force. I remember some guy warning the U.S. about its aging navy and the need to invest quickly in ships to keep China from controlling the oceans over the next century, but he was too orange so we sent him away.

It’s okay though! Diversity is our strength. And Pride is back in the White House! Meanwhile, the Fujian can carry 26 jets, 22 helicopters, 54 surface-to-air missiles, an […]