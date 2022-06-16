Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be the only sane governor in the country. All of the others, whether Republican or Democrat, pre-ordered Covid jabs for kids under the age of five. Meanwhile, DeSantis is getting attacked by corporate media. According to the Miami Herald:

Every state has placed an order with the federal government to ensure coronavirus vaccines for young children are delivered as soon as regulators authorize their use — except for one. Florida missed a Tuesday deadline to request delivery of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines for children under 5, guaranteeing a delay in access for parents across the state, according to two U.S. government sources.

All other 49 states placed pre-orders, which will be delivered in two tranches beginning as early as Monday to thousands of pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, pharmacies and health centers across the country. Those facilities in Florida will not have access during this time and will remain without supply until Florida places an order.

Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for the Florida Department of Health, confirmed the department “chose not to participate” in the vaccination program because the state health department is not following federal public health recommendations.

“The Florida Department of Health has made it clear to the federal government that states do not need to be involved in the convoluted vaccine distribution process, especially when the federal government has a track record of developing inconsistent and unsustainable COVID-19 policies,” Redfern said.

The Miami Herald is not alone in posting vaxx-friendly hit pieces against Florida and DeSantis. But a funny thing happened that may have caught corporate media by surprise. The people in Florida aren’t outraged. In fact, even Democrats who are actively opposed to DeSantis haven’t made a big fuss about this. Why? Because it appears the people aren’t nearly as concerned about jabbing small children as media and government want them to be.

Lest we forget, Covid-19 poses such an infinitesimal risk to young children that it’s almost statistically insignificant.

Sadly, responses to the statement that any death to any young child is “statistically insignificant” will draw predictable responses. They’ll say, “if only one child can be saved…” or “no child’s death is insignificant.” These emotion-driven responses may actually hold some weight if it weren’t for two facts. First, the jabs do not work anywhere near what we are still being told, let alone the promise of “100% effective” that dominated narratives for weeks when the jabs were first rolled out.

Second, and this is a big one, the intentionally blurry statistics surrounding vaccine adverse reactions indicate MORE kids and young adults die from the jabs than from Covid-19 itself. These “safe and effective” injections, as the U.S. government and corporate media call them, are neither safe nor effective, statistically speaking.

It is a disgrace that every single governor except DeSantis has put in orders for Pfizer's kill shots for babies.Rather than be distracted by soap opera news this is what every red state conservative must be focused on. These governors must be made to give an account for genocide — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) June 16, 2022

You say that like it’s a BAD thing: Miami Herald’s attempt to DRAAAG DeSantis over COVID-19 pediatric vaccines only makes him MORE popularhttps://t.co/yxExbVdsFJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 16, 2022

While a few are asking why DeSantis won’t get with the program to jab every man, woman, and child in America, the real question is why the 49 other governors have, especially Republicans. Is DeSantis the only sane governor in America?