Few journalists have interviewed Donald Trump as often as nationally syndicated radio host Wayne Allyn Root. They are more than just acquaintances with a journalist-celebrity relationship. They are friends, which is why it’s no surprise Trump wanted to talk to Root privately about the possibility of the President running for Speaker of the House.

It’s a theory that has been proposed by many, originally by Root, that has major appeal to many of Trump’s fans. He would be second in line for the presidency and would be able to control impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. If the cards were played properly, he could be back in the Oval Office in or before 2024.

I spoke to Root after his interview and he teased it with me on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show. The interview he did with Trump should be running soon, so be sure to check out rootforamerica.com to catch it when it’s live.

Some may argue that Trump endorsed Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, but Trump told Root that is NOT the case. He endorsed McCarthy for his Congressional seat, nothing more. That’s an important distinction and may hint at the possibility Trump may really be considering this play. After all, nobody has the power to derail a failing presidential agenda as much as the Speaker of the House.

If Nancy Pelosi was able to be a thorn in Trump’s side when he was in the Oval Office and having an incredible first term, why couldn’t Trump do even more to Biden who is having the worst presidential term in modern history?

Here’s my interview with Wayne Allyn Root: