On Saturday, a children’s drag story hour was held just outside of San Francisco featuring drag performer Panda Dulce as the guest reader.

An advertisement for the event stated that the story time was designed for preschool-aged children, but added that “all are welcome.” “Come celebrate Pride Month with a fun storytime led by Drag Queen Panda Dulce! We will hear stories, sing songs, and have fun,” the advertisement stated.

A video has recently resurfaced of Panda Dulce lip=syncing to a 2006 Saturday Night Live digital short of ” Natalie’s Rap ,” a song by the comedy music group “The Lonely Island.”

The original video features actor Chris Parnell playing the role of an interviewer, who speaks with actress Natalie Portman. In the interview, Portman goes on an expletive-riddled tirade. This is the portion that Panda Dulce had green-screened their body into, lip-syncing to Portman’s parts.

In one portion, Parnell asks, “What about the kids that look up to you, do you have a message for them?”

“All the kids lookin up to me can suck my d*ck,” Panda Dulce is seen lip-syncing in front of stock images of children.The Panda Dulce video continues on with the drag star lip-syncing to the Cardi B […]