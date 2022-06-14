Image: Ronny Jackson, Nancy Pelosi, YouTube Screenshots U.S. House Rep Ronny Jackson (R-TX) responded today to the news that the Jan. 6 Select Committee had postponed Wednesday’s hearing.

Jackson asked in a two-part tweet, “Why did the WITCH HUNT committee abruptly postpone their next hearing?”

“They’ve had MONTHS to prepare,” Jackson pointed out and then questioned, “why the sudden change?”

Jackson explained that he believes “It’s because the hearings are falling FLAT with the American people.”

“I’d expect a lot of ‘deceptively edited’ videos in the next hearing – but that doesn’t matter,” Jackson insisted.

Jackson then suggested that “No amount of ‘Hollywood effects’ can save this pointless committee.”“The American people aren’t buying the LIES!” Jackson reiterated. The committee was expected to detail how former President Donald Trump allegedly “pushed the Department of Justice to spread his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.”NBC News had reported that former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and ex-DOJ officials Richard Donoghue and Steve Engel were expected to testify in person at the hearing.