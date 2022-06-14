Ahead of the highly anticipated decision that could overturn Roe v Wade , the House passed a bill on Thursday which will increase security for Supreme Court justices’ families.
The bill’s approval comes not long after an armed man who was plotting to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s Maryland home, and as activists have continued to target the homes of Kavanaugh and other conservative leaning justices for protest . According to Fox News , the bill will provide 24-hour protection for the families of Supreme Court justices, in a similar manner to some members of the executive and legislative branches.
The vote received 27 nays, which were all Democrat representatives.
The Senate version of the bill, which passed unanimously, was introduced just three days after Politico published a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, which indicated that a majority of the court’s justices would overturn R oe v Wade.
The bill will expand upon the current security measures that are in place, which currently cover just the justices themselves, as well as the court’s officers and employees while they are performing their jobs.
The House had previously introduced an alternate bill that would grant additional protection to court staff […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
