Most popular presidency ever!

Democrats recently postponed a Kamala Harris fundraiser and moved it to the fall.

They couldn’t sell enough tickets.

The DNC’s Woman’s Leadership Forum fundraiser on May 25 and 26 with Vice President Kamala Harris was rescheduled for lack of ticket sales.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Rudy Guiliani Gives Statement to The Gateway Pundit Regarding the Fraudulent January 6th Hearing. “WHAT ROLE DID ANTIFA AND THE FBI PLAY?”

Via Puck News . “The event was rescheduled last minute for the autumn, when the event is traditionally held, after the event couldn’t sell enough tickets,” Status Coup News reported. “When the invites were sent out on May 5, it was hyped as an incredible opportunity to mingle in person after two years of virtual events and meetings.” Ticket prices ranged from $250 to $50,000, according to the report. So the @dnc had to move a May fundraiser with VP Kamala Harris to the fall because “they couldn’t sell enough tickets.” Tough sledding when even the donors aren’t buying what you’re selling. pic.twitter.com/2ZmJSM6vRX — Jordan (@JordanChariton) June 14, 2022 Maybe the people don’t want to be talked to like they’re in kindergarten. Imagine spending $250 a person to be […]