Most popular presidency ever!
Democrats recently postponed a Kamala Harris fundraiser and moved it to the fall.
They couldn’t sell enough tickets.
The DNC’s Woman’s Leadership Forum fundraiser on May 25 and 26 with Vice President Kamala Harris was rescheduled for lack of ticket sales.
TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Rudy Guiliani Gives Statement to The Gateway Pundit Regarding the Fraudulent January 6th Hearing. “WHAT ROLE DID ANTIFA AND THE FBI PLAY?”
Via Puck News . “The event was rescheduled last minute for the autumn, when the event is traditionally held, after the event couldn’t sell enough tickets,” Status Coup News reported. “When the invites were sent out on May 5, it was hyped as an incredible opportunity to mingle in person after two years of virtual events and meetings.” Ticket prices ranged from $250 to $50,000, according to the report. So the @dnc had to move a May fundraiser with VP Kamala Harris to the fall because “they couldn’t sell enough tickets.” Tough sledding when even the donors aren’t buying what you’re selling. pic.twitter.com/2ZmJSM6vRX — Jordan (@JordanChariton) June 14, 2022 Maybe the people don’t want to be talked to like they’re in kindergarten. Imagine spending $250 a person to be […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker