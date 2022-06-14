Image Credit: iStockPhoto.com Sponsored Ad

A bipartisan group of senators has reached an agreement on a gun-control package they intend to pass that looks like it could ultimately become law. It doesn’t go as far as some would like and goes further than others would prefer. Normally, that’s the mark of a good compromise.

However, Second Amendment rights are just that: rights. They’re really not something we should be winnowing away in the name of compromise.

But what about the measures themselves? If they ultimately save lives, isn’t that a big enough win? Well, I’m not a big fan of that reasoning, in general, but especially with what we’re looking at here.

Now, the deal doesn’t look like it’s as bad as it could be. That’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s still not a good deal. Let’s take a look at the proposals and see where the problems are.

First, a caveat: This is based on a proposal. There is, as of this writing, no bill we can read to see exactly how things are addressed. That may or may not change some of my analysis.For reference, let’s use this CNN explainer as a point of reference. 1. Encouraging […]