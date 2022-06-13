In the midst of all the noise and political stories filling up the news cycle, human interest, and life-changing stories really stand out to me.

In Flordia last year, a restaurant manager got ready and went to work, just another day for her in the heavy service-oriented business.

What she and a young boy heading to the restaurant did not know, was things were going to dramatically turn for the good, because she cared to do something.

In 2021, Flaviane Carvalho, a manager at Mrs. Potato Restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and mother of two children was waitressing a table for Timothy Lee Wilson and his family on New Year’s Day when she noticed the man had not ordered any food for an 11-year-old boy at the table, FOX 35 of Orlando reported.

Wilson, the boy’s stepfather, when asked told Carvalho that the child would not be ordering anything, but would eat at home. His answer did not divert her concerns especially after she noticed cuts and bruises on the boy’s face and arms.

In a split second, she had to make a decision, do I intervene, possibly risk my career, or should I stay out of the family's apparent dysfunctional issues.