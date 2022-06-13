You are all well-aware of the RFID chips they’ve been using for some time in our products, ranging from foodstuffs to electronic devices. During the Davos meeting in May 2022, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced its intentions to take that tracking a step further…by placing RFID tags within clothing. They want the tags to be ubiquitous – in every article of clothing.



Radio-frequency identification, or RFID, tags put out a “pulse” that can be read/scanned by an electronic reader.

We’ve all peeled off some of these “macro” tags in our DVD boxes or inside of the happy packages of our products. Until recently, most of these tags were visible, sticking out like the proverbial sore thumb.

Now the game has changed.

The WEF oversimplified things with their statement, but in order to cover the whole gamut of what their true intentions are, we have to delve deeper into it.

Let’s start out by covering POS, or Point of Sale, what appears to be the “happy cash register” in HappyStore, where you shop.

Far from a simple cash register, the POS device is an inventory control computer that uses bar codes to subtract purchased goods from available inventory.

But wait, there’s more! In addition to this, with the Happy Camera recording your purchase directly overhead, they’ve managed to put together a photo/video record of your transaction, tying it in with the computer and whatever form of payment you bought it with.

Isn’t that swell? You paid in cash, but they have a film of that box of .223 ammo you bought, along with the date and time. All of it is further corroborated with the cell phone.

The cell phone: a tracking device that automatically sends out a pulse every four (4) seconds or less, recording your location and tying it into whatever store you’re near and any people who are near you. It is the “internet of things,” with all of the devices chattering and monitoring your activities, your location, and whatever “Muppets” are wandering around in your immediate vicinity.

Snowden exposed it, but the whole country basically ignored it and shopped on.

There’s a company called Swicofil, with a site you can peruse at www.swicofil.com, and they manufacture RFID fibers and yarn. These fibers are washable, flexible, and long-lasting.

Look how easy that is: woven within the garment itself.

To characterize RFID, the low-frequency systems work between 125 to 134 kHz, and they have a limited range to read (4 to 5 inches). The high-frequency systems function at 13.56 MHz, and they work out to a range of about 35 to 40 feet. These are the “basics,” and with the 5 G in place, those ranges are probably increased. UHF frequencies work from 865 to 928 MHz, but the range isn’t specified.

Cost-effectiveness is maintained. However, RFID alone isn’t enough. This takes us into a whole new avenue…one with frightening ramifications.

Biometrics and RFIDs

Meet the Brivo company, specializing in combining biometrics and RFIDs. Their site can be found at www.brivo.com. They suggest a combination of facial recognition software combined with integrated cameras that “compare people entering the camera’s field of view against a database.”

Unspoken is the fact that, with all of these companies, most consumer-puppets consent (willingly or unknowingly) to the release of this stored data under the broad category of “marketing” or “market-derived” information. This means that facial recognition data gathered at HappyStore #1 can be utilized by HappyStore #2, even if the stores are completely dissimilar.

I studied an information sheet put out by Data V Tech entitled “RFID/Biometric Technology Integration,” located at www.datavtech.com. You’ll love this excerpt:

“Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) automatically identifies and tracks tags attached to objects using electromagnetic fields. Meanwhile, biometric technologies measure people’s biological aspects to identify them. For example, an electromagnetic interrogation pulse from a nearby RFID reader device triggers tags. Then, they transmit digital data, such as an identifying inventory number or employee working hours, back to the reader. Time & Attendance Security Systems, the representative of both RFID and biometric technologies, have proven the effective integration into Epicor Kinetic (ERP) to monitor employee working hours automatically and generate timesheets.”

Yeah. They’ll hold the serfs completely accountable and under surveillance…while they live on Elysium, right?

Why the RFID tags, the tracking, the surveillance?

I’ve mentioned in another article about the coming Chinese invasion that the vaccines hold things such as graphene nanoparticles and other substances that are metallic in nature. It may very well be that these pharmaceutical companies, with the “blessings of the State,” have been selective about these substances.

This could be either to forward their overall depopulation agenda and/or to inculcate measures that can be used for tracking, surveillance, and control.

Klaus Schwab, the maniac in charge of the WEF, has an advisor, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, who recently said the following:

“By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Because once you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it.”

You can see more of the same below.

Sounds to me like they’re not leaving us many options.

It boils down to this: they’re already “gaming” it out to the end.

Don’t forget about those Georgia Guidestones and the theory that they intend to “whittle” the world population down to 500,000,000.

Seven and a half billion just “gone,” then?

Like a video game, right?

Common sense alone dictates that all of these surveillance measures can only lead to one ending: a genocidal depopulation.

They’re transparent.

They’re not “original thinkers” or “innovative pioneers,” no. They’re the wretched, scheming, murderous, lecherous filth that ruins or perverts every good thing and tries to subvert life itself.

When it all gets down to it, it’s better to “detach” yourself from everything out there. Shop at the thrift stores and garage sales. Wear those older clothes…there’s enough of them out there. Detach yourself from the system as much as you can. None of this ends well, and when empires die, they tend to destroy their own citizens and then start wars that lower populations drastically. Take care of one another, and keep aware of everything around you. JJ out!



What are your thoughts on this?

What do you think of the plan to put RFID tags in clothing? Are you concerned about this potential uptick in surveillance? Share your thoughts in the comments.

About Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson is the nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the U.S. Army Special Forces. Mr. Johnson is also a Gunsmith and a Master Herbalist. He graduated from the Special Forces course at SERE (survival, evasion, resistance, and escape) School, and is an expert in small unit tactics, survival, and disaster-preparedness. He lives in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains of Western Montana.

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay. Article cross-posted from The Organic Prepper.