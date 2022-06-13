Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refused to commit to endorse President Joe Biden if he seeks reelection in 2024, going so far as to laugh outright at the prospect during an interview with CNN this week.
“I’m focused on winning this [House] majority right now and preserving a majority this year and 2022, so we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “But I think if the president has a vision, that’s something, certainly, we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”
“That’s not a yes [on endorsing Biden],” CNN’s Dana Bash pointed out.
“I think we should endorse when we get to it, but I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “Should he run again, I think it’s — we’ll take a look at it.”
Ocasio-Cortez then laughed awkwardly, stating "Right now we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election."
