If you are a sports fan you know the feeling of showing up for the big game, say the Super Bowl or the World Series, and counting on your team to beat the crap out of the opponent. But once the game is underway, your team gets clobbered mercilessly. At the start of the second half, your team is down 40 points, or it is the 7th inning and your guys are looking at a 14-run deficit.
What do you do? Be honest. Do you sit there and continue cheering? Or do you pack up and leave or switch the channel to watch Downtown Abbey or Black List or hell, even Oprah? Normal people pull the plug. Yes, there is always a smattering of die-hard fanatics who hang on to the bitter end, but most folks beat feet for the exit.
Welcome to Ukraine. Their team, er, I mean, their army is getting shellacked with no let up in sight. A story in RT captures the mood: Ukrainians appear to be losing unity amid military defeats in the Donbass and the economic crisis in the rest of the country. The surge of patriotism that arose when the Russian army was close […]
