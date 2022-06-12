Todd’s new book makes an important addition to your library — Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation. Available right now at ToddStarnes.com.
A group of ten rogue Republican senators caved to Democrats and agreed to a bipartisan deal on gun control legislation. The move comes in the wake of recent mass shootings — though the compromise excludes President Biden’s “assault weapons” ban and a raised minimum age for rifle purchases.
The most egregious concern is that anti-gun crazies will use the legislation’s red flag laws to strip law-abiding gun owners of the legally-acquired firearms.
The Republican senators who betrayed gun owners include: John Cornyn, Thom Tillis, Roy Blunt, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey.
“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities. Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those […]
