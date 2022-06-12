After sinking $40 billion from U.S. taxpayers into saving Ukraine from Russia, one would expect to see freedom fighters hunkering down, citizens of Kiev hiding in bomb shelters, and Ukraine’s leaders in their command center contemplating their strategies. But that hasn’t been the case, not for a while, and images emerging from Ukraine’s capital have many on Twitter asking questions.
According to The Daily Mail:
Residents of Kyiv were out in their droves on Saturday to make the most of 34 degree temperatures, with hundreds enjoying the sunshine on the city’s central beach – just weeks after Ukraine’s capital came under siege from Russia’s invading armies and rocket strikes levelled buildings and killed civilians.
Pictures from the banks of the Dnieper river that courses through Kyiv showed people lounging in the sun, swimming in the water and playing games of volleyball, with the city’s skyline seen across the river.
Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t listen to Dr. Zev Zelenko about Covid-19. Don’t be a Cuomo. Dr. Zelenko’s new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals come highly recommended by many doctors.
Earlier this year, the same view of the city would have featured smoke rising above the skyline as Russian shells bombarded Kyiv and Ukrainian defenders fought to keep their would-be conquerors from reaching its centre.
Back then, snow covered much of the city. Now, the summer weather has coincided with relative peace after Vladimir Putin’s armies were pushed back from the capital and redeployed in eastern Ukraine.
It certainly seems very different from the story we’re being told. By no means am I suggesting there isn’t death and destruction brought on by Russia’s invasion, but I’ve long argued that this is a regional conflict between neighbors that does not need our attention, let alone billions of our dollars during an economic crisis.
Some on Twitter reacted:
The American public is beginning to believe that the Russia-Ukraine war is contaminated with propaganda. https://t.co/fWcD5tCjvX
— Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) June 12, 2022
Ukrainians flock to beaches in Kyiv in the face of Russian invasion
Ukrainians at the beach relaxing so why are we paying $5/gal for gas? https://t.co/79TYeNMoZo
— Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) June 12, 2022
where’s the $40 billion going, Joe…? 😡 https://t.co/RMWizGprts
— 🇺🇸 💯 ‘ULTRA’ MAGA🇺🇸IFBAP (@farmchickmaga) June 12, 2022
Don't forget there's a war on folks!😂
Ukrainians flock to beaches in Kyiv in the face of Russian invasion https://t.co/oSQa1fMuGV via @MailOnline
— Debs 🌸🌸🌸 (@WindsorDebs) June 12, 2022
Am I missing something here?https://t.co/rg0HfxhByD
— Batalysta (@batalysta) June 12, 2022
Oh look at the people in the dangerous war zone enjoying their day of propaganda in the sun!!!
Ukrainians flock to beaches in Kyiv in the face of Russian invasion https://t.co/rDRxeNsXQn via https://t.co/MDl96mCvaA
— Truthseeker1984 (@Truthseeker1985) June 12, 2022
Nice to see someone enjoying our $40 billion while Americans can’t afford to go on their summer vacations or buy food. Most Ukrainian didn’t take clotshots either while Americans had them mandated by government as a condition of employment.https://t.co/AWEy2kZX7T
— Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) June 12, 2022
On one hand, it’s great to see some normalcy returning to the war-torn nation. On the other hand, this is a reminder that corporate media and government propaganda are used to drive the globalists’ narrative.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
I am now making a good home based income by just doing simple 0nline Jobs.Last month ~uj12 i have made $18745 from this home based Jobs in my part time.
just follow details here… http://makecash241.blogspot.com
The simplest and most valuable online job that allows you to earn more money online just by working part-time You may simply earn money by completing this simple internet job, kfm I earned $22683 in the previous month. This is a fairly basic task that requires no particular abilities.For further information, visit this page.AND BEST WISHES. GO HERE —————-> https://extrapayment25.pages.dev/