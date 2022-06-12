A writer and political activist by the name of Danny Haiphong was suspended from Twitter for questioning the official story about the Tiananmen Square massacre incident of 1989.

It is apparently now an offense to speculate that perhaps the mainstream narrative about historical events such as this might be inaccurate, which Haiphong learned the hard way when he was told by Twitter that he had violated the platform’s “rules against abuse and harassment.”

About a year ago in conjunction with the Biden regime’s ongoing censorship efforts, Twitter quietly put new rules in place that prohibit “content that denies that mass murder or other mass casualty events took place, where we can verify that the event occurred, and when the content is shared with abusive intent.”

In a statement, Twitter added that the rule applies to references that insinuate a historical event was a “hoax,” or that its victims or survivors might be “fake or ‘actors,’” the statement said.

Right now MyPillow, is BOGO. Use promo code “JDR” at checkout for maximum discounts and Ultra MAGA.

“It includes, but is not limited to, events like the Holocaust, school shootings, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters.”

NewsGuard and Wikipedia also function as Ministries of Truth

Haiphong is hardly the first person to dispute the Tiananmen Square incident. Many have presented contrary evidence and asked poignant questions about this and other historical incidents – and this is a good thing because it helps refine our understanding of such events by either verifying or debunking their details.

A free and open society is built on this type of inquiry, and yet the Biden regime with the help of Big Tech seeks to dismantle this American value and bury it in the annals of rewritten textbooks – or make it disappear entirely.

Silicon Valley really is doing all it can to act as a Ministry of Truth on behalf of the regime, which will in effect stamp out the First Amendment if we let things continue down their current course.

“This idea that government-tied Silicon Valley institutions should act as arbiters of history on behalf of the public consumer is gaining steadily increasing acceptance in the artificially manufactured echo chamber of mainstream public opinion,” writes Caitlin Johnstone for the Strategic Culture Foundation.

“We saw another example of this recently in Joe Lauria’s excellent refutation of accusations against Consortium News of historic inaccuracy by the imperial narrative management firm NewsGuard.”

NewsGuard, as you may recall, markets itself as a “news rating agency,” but the reality is that it exists to rate all truth as “lies,” and all lies as “truth.” It really is as simple as that – or as Johnstone puts it, NewsGuard “functions as an empire-backed weapon against media who question imperial narratives about what’s happening in the world.”

“The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal outlined the company’s many partnerships with imperial swamp monsters like former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen and ‘chief propagandist’ Richard Stengel as well as “imperialist cutouts like the German Marshall Fund” when its operatives contacted his outlet for comment on their accusations,” she adds.

Don’t wait until food shortages get REALLY bad before stocking up. Get a three-month’s supply now while it’s still available.

NewsGuard seems to operate in tandem with Wikipedia, another misinformation entity that runs endless smear campaigns against all the same targets as NewsGuard. And it just so happens that all of these targets embrace anti-imperialist narratives.

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales serves on NewsGuard’s advisory board, which explains why the two entities engage in the same censorship tactics against the same targets.

“The social engineering necessary to continually keep people confused and blinkered about what’s going on in the world despite a sudden influx of information availability is one of the most astonishing achievements in the history of civilization, despite its depraved and destructive nature,” Johnstone concludes.

The latest news about Big Tech censorship can be found at Censorship.news.

Sources for this article include: