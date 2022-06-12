Imagine if a black teen was beaten to death by three white men. There would be rioting in the streets. Joe Biden would have read from his teleprompter at least once between lunch and naptime. Corporate media would have reporters staking out every location with even the slightest connection to the crime.

But Ethan Liming, 17, was White and the three men who allegedly beat him to death are Black, so most in media are completely ignoring the story. The NY Post is currently one of the few who have written about it:

Three men have been arrested in connection to the killing of a teenager outside LeBron James-founded Ohio high school in early June, federal authorities announced Saturday.

Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death on June 2 in the parking lot of I Promise School in Akron.

In a press release, the US Marshals Service revealed that the federal entity’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Akron Police on Saturday morning arrested Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19 and Donovon Jones, 21, at two different residential buildings in Akron.

Liming was brutally beaten to death at around 10:46 p.m. on June 2. Authorities have said the teen died from blunt force trauma to the head after he drove around with his friends and shot a water gun at people.

Liming was lying on the ground in the parking lot when police arrived, officials have said. They were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The racial divide in America is driven almost entirely by the race-baiters, corporate media, and the Cultural Marxists among us. They amplify stories when a person of color is hurt or killed and they suppress stories in which the victims are White or Asian-American.

ALL stories like this should be covered regardless of race, gender, or religion. Instead, we see the framing and priority of stories based solely on cultural identities. Narrative control has always been a problem across the globe and the United States has never been immune; propaganda for the sake of agendas is inherent in all media for all time. But what we’ve seen for over a decade has been a spike of Cultural Marxist ideologies injected into most major news outlets, reaching a fever pitch since around 2019.

Ethan Liming’s murder is not less newsworthy just because he was White. His alleged murderers are no less newsworthy just because they’re Black. The left talks ad nauseam about equality, yet their actions reveal a very different motivation.