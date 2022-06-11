China’s defense minister threatened all-out war while discussing Taiwan’s independence during a meeting between top Chinese and American military officials. The threats were made on Friday during the first face-to-face meeting of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe.

“If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost,” warned China’s defense spokesman Wu Qian – who was quoting General Wei.

The saber-rattling continued as the Chinese defense minister declared that Beijing would “smash to smithereens” any effort to maintain Taiwan’s independence. The ministry vowed that Taiwan would be made part of China for the “unification of the motherland.”

During the 30-minute summit at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, General Wei “stressed that Taiwan is China’s Taiwan… Using Taiwan to contain China will never prevail.”

Qian said the meeting was a “good start” to resuming normal military dialogue, and both countries agreed to continue communicating.

Austin pointed out there has been a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan.”Austin called on China “to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan.””We remain focused on maintaining peace, stability and the status quo across the Taiwan […]