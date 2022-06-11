Ultra-woke fake journalist Taylor Lorenz is terrified of flying. It’s not that she suffers from Aerophobia or has had a bad experience. Her fear is Covid-19. She Tweeted:

I have to fly soon for work & as someone who is medically vulnerable I’m so scared. All COVID precautions that keep high risk people safe have been dropped. I plan to keep an N95 on my face for all 7 hours w/ zero water breaks, but I’m scared it may not seal perfectly. Any tips?

Retired actor and unabashed conservative James Woods had some advice for her.

Stay home. Buy some more cats. pic.twitter.com/v2cQTb8O6S — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 11, 2022

He’s not wrong.

