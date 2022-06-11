Ultra-woke fake journalist Taylor Lorenz is terrified of flying. It’s not that she suffers from Aerophobia or has had a bad experience. Her fear is Covid-19. She Tweeted:
I have to fly soon for work & as someone who is medically vulnerable I’m so scared. All COVID precautions that keep high risk people safe have been dropped. I plan to keep an N95 on my face for all 7 hours w/ zero water breaks, but I’m scared it may not seal perfectly. Any tips?
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 10, 2022
Retired actor and unabashed conservative James Woods had some advice for her.
Stay home. Buy some more cats. pic.twitter.com/v2cQTb8O6S
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 11, 2022
He’s not wrong.
