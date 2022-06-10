Last night’s production in the House was straight out of the communist playbook and with it came the confirmation of the communist takeover of the US House of Representatives and our government.

Last night the communist regime running the US House of Representatives ensured that all major media outlets share their show trials to the American people. Like Mao Zedong in communist China, Joseph Stalin in communist Russia, or Hugo Chavez in communist Venezuela, all major news outlets were coerced to see only what the regime allowed them to see.

See for yourself.

Via Midnight Rider.

Only FOX, Newsmax, and OAN decided not to run the show trials and today, CNN shamed them for not joining in like good communists. The prime-time hearing began at 8 p.m. Eastern time. When Rep. Bennie Thompson gaveled the hearing to order, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ignored him. Carlson declared that the “ruling class” was giving “yet another lecture about January 6.” He called the hearing “propaganda” and reveled in his refusal to […]