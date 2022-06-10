Last night’s production in the House was straight out of the communist playbook and with it came the confirmation of the communist takeover of the US House of Representatives and our government.
Last night the communist regime running the US House of Representatives ensured that all major media outlets share their show trials to the American people. Like Mao Zedong in communist China, Joseph Stalin in communist Russia, or Hugo Chavez in communist Venezuela, all major news outlets were coerced to see only what the regime allowed them to see.
See for yourself.
Via Midnight Rider . TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Liars EDITED OUT FOOTAGE Last Night of Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland’s Death from FROM KEY WITNESS TESTIMONY! See LEAKED VIDEO HERE!!
Only FOX, Newsmax, and OAN decided not to run the show trials and today, CNN shamed them for not joining in like good communists. The prime-time hearing began at 8 p.m. Eastern time. When Rep. Bennie Thompson gaveled the hearing to order, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ignored him. Carlson declared that the “ruling class” was giving “yet another lecture about January 6.” He called the hearing “propaganda” and reveled in his refusal to […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker