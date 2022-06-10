Dr. Peter McCullough has been making the rounds with interviews because he has a new book that was just released, but invariably he ends up talking more about the dangers of Covid jabs than the book itself. He did it when I interviewed him, and he did it again in a recent interview in which he revealed “the next shoe to drop.”
He opened by mentioning Edward Dowd, the former BlackRock manager who has come out hard against the vaccines and how Big Pharma defrauded the government. Then, he went after the jabs themselves.
“The vaccine accelerates death from other causes,” he said. “So if someone has cancer, the vaccine accelerates that. If someone has heart disease, they’re much more likely to have heart attacks and strokes. The blood clotting is undeniable.”
That part is nothing new. Most of our readers are well aware that the vaccines pose a real threat to public health, far more so than the disease itself for people under the age of 50. But it’s what Dr. McCullough said next that was eye-opening.
The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals companies. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service with no gimmicks. JD GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
“The vaccine is incredibly risky, and it is… basically it’s achieving its goal,” he continued. “If the goal was to reduce the world’s population, it’s working. It’s not been long enough to see the effects of the vaccine on fertility, but that’s the next shoe to drop.”
URGENT PUBLIC NEWS: Pfizer defrauded the governments. The insurance companies blowing up with deaths especially in young people. It accelerates death from other causes, it's undeniable. Basically it's achieving it's goal, if the goal was to reduce the population it's working. pic.twitter.com/Q9XL5xoy6l
— queenbe (@Queeny_Behoney) June 9, 2022
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
I am now making a good home based income by just doing simple 0nline Jobs.c9 Last month (rtu778) i have made $18745 from this home based Jobs in my part time.
just follow details here… http://makepay24.blogspot.com