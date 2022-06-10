There are many cultural and political differences between the United States and China. Both consider the other to be both enemy and partner; the U.S. and China want the other to fail even as they work together in massive trade relationships. But there’s a huge difference in how far they’re willing to go to accomplish their goals. The Chinese Communist Party is willing to harm its own people as long as they can achieve their goal of world domination.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan came on The JD Rucker Show today to discuss how China is going after the United States and other nations by continuing to manufacture bioweapons. Will the next one be a hemorrhagic fever? Another coronavirus? Something much worse?

According to Dr. Yan, “We know that unrestricted bioweapons is just one of the strategies … to change the dominance in the world.”

She said they are cunning but also cowardly. One of the keys to preventing them from committing their acts is to expose them beforehand, which may be why they did not unleash a hemorrhagic fever during the Beijing Olympics as many had anticipated.

Right now MyPillow, is BOGO. Use promo code “JDR” at checkout for maximum discounts and Ultra MAGA.

“So, they don’t want you to know they have such plans, and once you realize that and you show them you are prepared … and you won’t be scared of that, they have to change their plans,” she said.

Dr. Yan has insights based on her scientific experience as well as her connections in Hong Kong and China itself. She receives intelligence from cohorts there and is the conduit through which much of it is disseminated to the western world. China is very good at keeping their plans under wraps, but Dr. Yan and her allies have been helping to expose them regularly.

Her latest intelligence comes from a state-run think tank that has been working with the Chinese Communist Party to plan ongoing infectious disease releases. They feel the western world is easy to panic and force into making poor decisions about how to react to pandemics and epidemics. By keeping them coming, the Chinese Communist Party believes they can continue to make gains and eventually achieve their goal of world domination.

As we move forward knowing the Chinese Communist Party has very evil plans for the United States and the rest of the world, we must be diligent in all of our dealings with them. Because of the nature of their totalitarian control over the people, they are better suited to handle major catastrophes, whether medical, economic, or through war. They want to invade Taiwan and others in the East and South China Seas. They will not stop until they achieve their goals, which is why we must continue to expose their plans as they come to light.

Her Bio

She is a PhD virologist, medical doctor, immunologist and independent coronavirus expert. She was educated at two top medical schools in China, Southern Medical University and Central South University. She was also Post-doctoral Fellow in the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong (HKU). Because of her extensive professional network and scientific evidence, Dr. Yan has the distinction of being the only Chinese insider in the west with firsthand knowledge about the true nature of the virus as well as the Communist Chinese Party’s deceptive methods used to disguise their international bioweapons research.

Her revelations since January 19, 2020 have forced the CCP to change its strategy on the origin of SARS2 and saved many lives as a result.

Since escaping from Hong Kong on April 28, 2020, she has been interviewed four times by the FBI, including an FBI virologist, and each time she has been deemed credible. Dr. Yan had spent five years researching influenza vaccines when, in January, 2020, she was asked to investigate the ‘Wuhan Pneumonia’ that was sweeping that city. With that she became one of the first scientists outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology to analyze SARS-CoV-2. From her WHO H5 Reference Lab at HKU, she determined conclusively that the virus was engineered in the lab to be an unrestricted bioweapon. She also determined through her investigation that the spread of the virus in Wuhan was not the result of a “lab leak.”

Recognizing the great danger posed by the virus and the CCP plot to cover up its nefarious activities, Dr. Yan fled to the United States to reveal the truth to the world. Since coming to America, Dr. Yan has been the primary author of three research reports detailing the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2. Her other accomplishments include a patent-pending universal influenza vaccine as well as highly recommended articles on SARS-CoV-2 in Nature and The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Dr. Yan has attracted worldwide media attention, being interviewed by major news outlets in India, Spain, Japan, Italy and across Asia. Examples include: The Washington Post, FOX NEWS, NEWSMAX, The John Bachelor Show, The Daily Mail, Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Newsweek, New York Post and ITV in the UK.

Whether you’ve been jabbed or you’ve been exposed to potential vaccine shedding, you need to look at Dr. Zelenko’s new Z-DTox. Recover your health by making your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.