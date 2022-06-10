If you disagree with Democrats, you’re an insurrectionist. But if you’re a Democrat actually inciting violence, you get away with it.

At the same time Congressional Democrats host televised Jan. 6 witch hunt show trials , leftists are turning a blind eye to political violence and destruction that far-left representatives and senators have repeatedly begged for.

A 26-year-old California man armed with a pistol and other tactical weapons was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to murder U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home. The man, Nicholas Roske, confessed to detectives that he was inspired to violence after learning from the infamous Dobbs v. Jackson opinion leak that the high court might overturn Roe v. Wade .

A plan to assassinate Kavanaugh and the dozens of assaults on pro-life centers around the country should have sparked countless coverage from the corporate media, who have pegged “domestic terrorism” as the greatest threat to our democracy, as well as endless condemnations from politicians on both sides of the aisle. Yet, the left was largely silent.

Instead, the same party that blamed Sarah Palin and a map released from her PAC for a deadly shooting in Arizona absolved itself of any blame it could shoulder […]