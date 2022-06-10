Here on The Jeff Dornik Show, we’ve been reporting the wide variety of side effects and health ramifications of the covid-19 Poison Death Shots. We were one of the first to report California’s Health Department reporting the issues of heart inflammation among young boys after getting jabbed. I’ve interviewed Alicia Smith, who has been dealing with ongoing neurological issues which created unending shaking.
Then there’s the issue of strokes and young athletes collapsing on field. We’ve also heard about older women getting menstruation decades after going through menopause. The wide variety of side effects is the result of the bioweapon spike protein spreading around throughout your entire body and affecting different organs in different people.
I brought on Deanna Lorraine to discuss some of the side effects of the vaccine that she’s been uncovering, which now includes major issues with pregnant mothers and passing the bioweapon onto their children:
“There is a massive amount of babies in the NICU right now that nurses, baby delivery nurses, doctors and others have been blasting my DMs talking about this. There is a huge rise, they’ve never seen the NICU so crowded with babies than in this last year, and they’ve never seen babies being delivered more pre-term and at low birth weight and having the mother have major placenta problems than in this past year. And again, the one thing they all have in common? They’ve all gotten the vaccine.
Build your own med-kit by filling it with various Med Packs of your choosing. You know what you need.
I know three women, just in my close circle of friends, that have been pregnant this year, have had a baby and the baby’s been in the NICU and was four to eight weeks premature. All these women had major placenta problems, and all these women were vaccinated while they were pregnant.
The placentas are not delivering the proper food, blood and nutrients to these babies, and these babies are being induced way early, have lung problems, have breathing problems, blood problems, feeding problems and I’ve spoken to so many women and so many nurses that are saying that this is happening behind the scenes and is a big coverup that the vaccine is causing these placenta issues and low birth issues, and a lot of women aren’t even connecting it to the vaccine, which is outrageous.”
So many doctors are assuring their pregnant patients that it’s perfectly safe to get jabbed while pregnant. Many are even encouraging expecting mothers to get injected during their final trimester so that they can pass along the vaxx to their child. This is medical malpractice.
The fact that there are huge spikes in premature babies, issues with the placenta and a massive surge in newborns in NICU should be a warning to everyone that this is, in fact, a bioweapon designed to wipe out a portion of the population. Does the word depopulation ring a bell to anyone?
Freedom First TV has a phenomenal on-line summit called American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny that we put together featuring Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Mark Sherwood and Mindy Robinson where we took a deep dive into the evils of The Jab and what you can do to protect medical freedom in this country. Become a subscriber of Freedom First TV to catch the entire summit on demand. Use code JEFF for a 25% discount off of the membership at https://freedomfirst.tv/jeff.
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.