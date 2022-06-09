JIM WATSON/Getty, BNN Edit Twitter has reportedly agreed to provide Tesla CEO Elon Musk with access to its internal data after the billionaire threatened to pull out of a deal to acquire the company due to a lack of transparency around bots on the platform.

The Washington Examiner reports that Twitter has agreed to provide Tesla CEO Elon Musk with access to its internal data after the billionaire raised concerns about the number of fake or bot accounts on the platform. Now Musk will reportedly be granted access to Twitter’s “firehose” of internal data as early as this week. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images) Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (Google Cloud/YouTube) This data was reportedly previously available to two other companies that paid for access to a database containing a real-time record of tweets, location data, and private information but the names of these companies were not made public.

Musk’s recent SEC filing stated : “Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement. This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement, and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to […]