The New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (NZDSOS) fight against coercion and censorship in the context of Covid vaccinations. In a lengthy open letter, they described the consequences of compulsory vaccination and the suppression […]

Since the arrival of the gene-therapy injections, New Zealand has pushed to have 90% of its population receive two injections. In December, the country successfully reached its milestone. To achieve its 90% “vaccination” goal, Dr. Monchy explained that every citizen who received the injection was bribed with a voucher of 20 NZD (12 euros). At the same time, doctors have been given 359 NZD (216 euros) per vaccine. Demand Police Investigate Covid ‘Vaccine’ Deaths

“The situation is getting out of control,” New Zealand doctors warn: The list of probable deaths due to the Covid “vaccinations” are getting longer and longer; the doctors are talking about a “humanitarian crisis.” First, in an open letter, they denounced the actions of the regulatory authorities. Then, they went directly to the police to finally demand an investigation and an end to the unspeakable suffering caused by the Covid “vaccines.” But the police prefer to ignore such appeals. The damage that has been done is not “significant” enough for them.

Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com

