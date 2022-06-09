Michigan prosecutors charged a Grand Rapids police officer with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Patrick Lyoya, a black male who was shot during a physical altercation with the officer.
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed the charges against Officer Christopher Schurr more than two months after the fatal shooting that brought protests to the town, MLive reported Thursday.
Becker said the officer should be arraigned in Grand Rapids District Court on Friday.
Schurr, who has worked at the Grand Rapids Police Department for seven years, has been on paid administrative leave since the April 4 shooting.
The incident began when the officer pulled over Lyoya, 26, for having a license plate that did not match the vehicle. Lyoya got out of his car and Schurr asked him for his license. When Lyoya walked away, Schurr attempted to arrest the motorist, who then ran away.
A struggle ensued between the two and the officer tried unsuccessfully to Tase Lyoya. Video shows Schurr yelled, “Let go of the Taser” while on top of Lyoya before shooting his weapon one time.Lyoya died from a gunshot to the back of his head. An autopsy later revealed that Lyoya had a .29 blood-alcohol level, more than […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
