But Democrats must also answer questions about their own motives in the face of evidence that they deliberately refused the Trump administration’s offers for […]

It remains to be seen whether House Democrats and their two GOP patsies, Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney , can prove an explicit link to support the bombastic allegations that conservative lawmakers were involved in a conspiracy.

However, conservatives have long pointed out that the ease of access to the public building supports arguments that there was no “insurrection,” since they were welcomed freely into the seat of government in accordance with their constitutional rights.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer share a laugh. / PHOTO: Associated Press ( Molly Bruns , Headline USA ) In the first of six made-for-TV specials airing Thursday, the House’s partisan Jan. 6 Committee was expected to float the idea of a seditious conspiracy between members of pro-Trump groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers with political insiders who helped them gain access to the US Capitol .

